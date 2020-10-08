Previous
Yellow Flower! by rickster549
Yellow Flower!

Not sure what these are, but they were pretty neat looking flowers.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Rick

@rickster549
Esther Rosenberg ace
Don't know either. Interesting shape of those leaves. beautiful yellow. Great shot.
October 9th, 2020  
Danette Thompson ace
Pretty tones
October 9th, 2020  
Milanie ace
What nice rich yellow tones - think someone posted a similar flower a few days ago but don't remember what it was called.
October 9th, 2020  
