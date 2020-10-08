Sign up
Photo 1936
Yellow Flower!
Not sure what these are, but they were pretty neat looking flowers.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5612
photos
149
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th October 2020 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Don't know either. Interesting shape of those leaves. beautiful yellow. Great shot.
October 9th, 2020
Danette Thompson
ace
Pretty tones
October 9th, 2020
Milanie
ace
What nice rich yellow tones - think someone posted a similar flower a few days ago but don't remember what it was called.
October 9th, 2020
