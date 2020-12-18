Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2007
Yellow Jacket!
Went back to my garden area and saw this guy hanging out on the leaf. Not sure if it was the same one that I got yesterday, or a different one. It wasn't as cooperative as yesterday, but did manage a little angle for the shot.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5825
photos
157
followers
38
following
549% complete
View this month »
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
Latest from all albums
2055
1759
2056
2006
1760
2007
1761
2057
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th December 2020 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice capture, there may be a nest nearby. This is how I notices the nest with them flying around, they had build one under a leaf of a plant.
December 19th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
wow.
December 19th, 2020
Diana
ace
Wonderful details and colours. I hope the nest is not on your property as it is difficult to get rid of.
December 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close