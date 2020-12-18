Previous
Yellow Jacket! by rickster549
Photo 2007

Yellow Jacket!

Went back to my garden area and saw this guy hanging out on the leaf. Not sure if it was the same one that I got yesterday, or a different one. It wasn't as cooperative as yesterday, but did manage a little angle for the shot.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice capture, there may be a nest nearby. This is how I notices the nest with them flying around, they had build one under a leaf of a plant.
December 19th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
wow.
December 19th, 2020  
Diana ace
Wonderful details and colours. I hope the nest is not on your property as it is difficult to get rid of.
December 19th, 2020  
