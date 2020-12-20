Previous
Mr Cardinal Grabbing a Bite! by rickster549
Mr Cardinal Grabbing a Bite!

Just happened to see this guy fly up on the feeder today, so ran and got the camera and tried to get a couple of shots. Sometimes, trying to get the blinds up scares them off, but guess this guy was hungry enough that it didn't bother him.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Rick

@rickster549
Jane Pittenger ace
So regal and beautiful color and detail
December 21st, 2020  
