Photo 2013
One Lonely Camellia!!
This was the only flower on the bush, but there were plenty of new buds. Just not sure how they will hold out with the weather that we are supposed to have in the next couple of days. Brrrr!!!
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th December 2020 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Pretty
December 25th, 2020
