Seagull Posing for It's Picture! by rickster549
Photo 2014

Seagull Posing for It's Picture!

Lazy day for the seagull. Think it may have been getting warm.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Esther Rosenberg ace
Perfect pose and even looks at you!
December 26th, 2020  
