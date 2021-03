Mrs Turkey Looking Around the Feeder!

Had just taken the camera back to my office after getting the Cardinal and I looked out back and saw this lady scratching around out there. So, had to run to the back and get the camera again and try to get up to the window without scaring it away. Did manage a couple of shots, but then she started getting a little nervous and started to trot off to the neighbors yard and then on out into the woods. Don't see these very often.