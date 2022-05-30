Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2535
Swallowtail Kite!
Thought these guys had left the area, but actually saw several of them today and managed to get a shot of this one flying over.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
2
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th May 2022 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
You were sure in the right spot - the wing detail is great
May 31st, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
May 31st, 2022
