Swallowtail Kite! by rickster549
Photo 2535

Swallowtail Kite!

Thought these guys had left the area, but actually saw several of them today and managed to get a shot of this one flying over.
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
You were sure in the right spot - the wing detail is great
May 31st, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
May 31st, 2022  
