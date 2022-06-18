Previous
Next
Grasshopper Up Close! by rickster549
Photo 2554

Grasshopper Up Close!

While getting the shot of the cicada shell, I saw this guy sitting there ever so nice. Had to move things around to get this guy in view and get the shots.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
699% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Great that he waited for you - very well focused on the grasshopper
June 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise