Mr Squirrel Taking a Break! by rickster549
Photo 2556

Mr Squirrel Taking a Break!

Not sure if just got hot or if was tired, but it just plopped down there on the rail and laid there.
20th June 2022

Rick

@rickster549
@rickster549
Milanie ace
This is definitely how I feel tonight! What a wonderful pose he gave you.
June 21st, 2022  
