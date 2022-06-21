Previous
The Babies Were Waiting On Mom for Food Delivery! by rickster549
Photo 2557

The Babies Were Waiting On Mom for Food Delivery!

The babies were up and waiting for mom to bring in the morning breakfast. Wasn't long from this shot, that she and dad dropped by, but wouldn't you know it, I wasn't ready for the shot and totally missed it. :-(
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
I gather the parents don't piddle around arfter delivery - what clear shots of the young ones and a great background for it with the bokeh.
June 22nd, 2022  
