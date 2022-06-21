Sign up
Photo 2557
The Babies Were Waiting On Mom for Food Delivery!
The babies were up and waiting for mom to bring in the morning breakfast. Wasn't long from this shot, that she and dad dropped by, but wouldn't you know it, I wasn't ready for the shot and totally missed it. :-(
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7475
photos
186
followers
54
following
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st June 2022 10:01am
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
I gather the parents don't piddle around arfter delivery - what clear shots of the young ones and a great background for it with the bokeh.
June 22nd, 2022
