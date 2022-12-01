Previous
Moon and Planet! by rickster549
Photo 2698

Moon and Planet!

Just as sunset was about over, turned around and noted the moon and also the planet Jupiter. So just had to get a couple of shots.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Wow - I'm definitely impressed!
December 2nd, 2022  
