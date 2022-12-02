Previous
Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
Pileated Woodpecker!

Heard this guy up in the tree and then was able to see it. Had to chase it around several trees, but finally got to one where I had a clear shot.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
That's one terrific shot when you enlarge it - the details are so clear. He's such a unique looking bird.
December 3rd, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Great capture.
December 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured with wonderful details and textures.
December 3rd, 2022  
