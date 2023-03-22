Previous
The Egret, Showing Off! by rickster549
The Egret, Showing Off!

The egret was doing it's up and down dance and waving those feathers. Wish I had zoomed out a little more to get all of the feathers in there.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Rick

Diana ace
Amazing close up, those feathers are just divine!
March 23rd, 2023  
