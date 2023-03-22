Sign up
Photo 2809
The Egret, Showing Off!
The egret was doing it's up and down dance and waving those feathers. Wish I had zoomed out a little more to get all of the feathers in there.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8232
photos
183
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th March 2023 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Amazing close up, those feathers are just divine!
March 23rd, 2023
