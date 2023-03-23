Previous
Next
Osprey, Floating Overhead! by rickster549
Photo 2810

Osprey, Floating Overhead!

Think this is probably the male, as the mate, was in the nest, really singing out, as they do. The one in the nest, never would get up high enough to get a shot, so just had to settle for the flying Osprey.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
769% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Excellent colors
March 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise