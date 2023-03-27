Previous
The Eagle Had Landed and Was About to Take Off! by rickster549
The Eagle Had Landed and Was About to Take Off!

Think this is probably mom eagle. She had just delivered a morning snack and was getting out of the nest. She has two of them up there to feed, so she is probably pretty busy. If you look close, you'll see one of the babies to the right of mom.
27th March 2023

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie
What a joy to be able to watch - and even get a super shot!
March 28th, 2023  
