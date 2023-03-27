Sign up
Photo 2814
The Eagle Had Landed and Was About to Take Off!
Think this is probably mom eagle. She had just delivered a morning snack and was getting out of the nest. She has two of them up there to feed, so she is probably pretty busy. If you look close, you'll see one of the babies to the right of mom.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
1
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8247
photos
181
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th March 2023 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
What a joy to be able to watch - and even get a super shot!
March 28th, 2023
