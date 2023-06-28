Previous
Thought It was A Thunderhead Building Up! by rickster549
Thought It was A Thunderhead Building Up!

But nothing never happened. Which was glad of that, as we did have some really strong thunderstorms yesterday evening just before sunset, but guess this wasn't part of it.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Rick

