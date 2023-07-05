Sign up
Previous
Photo 2905
Armadillo!
Found this guy wandering around on the ground as I was on the trail. Tried to wait for it to come out in the clearing, but this was about as far out as it got.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
misc-rick365
