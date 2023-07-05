Previous
Armadillo! by rickster549
Photo 2905

Armadillo!

Found this guy wandering around on the ground as I was on the trail. Tried to wait for it to come out in the clearing, but this was about as far out as it got.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Rick

