Photo 3159
Red Shouldered Hawk!
Was driving away from the eagle's nest yesterday and this guy flew up o the street sign. Fortunately, no traffic on that road, so I was able to pull off a little bit and get a few shots.
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th March 2024 6:51pm
Tags
birds-rick365
