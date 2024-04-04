Previous
Raccoon Coming Out of it's Tree! by rickster549
Raccoon Coming Out of it's Tree!

This little fella couldn't decide if it was coming out of the big hollow tree, or not. It just kept hanging onto the edges of the tree flange and watching what I was doing. It finally went on up into the tree and waited for me to leave.
Rick

@rickster549
