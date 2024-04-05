Sign up
Previous
Photo 3175
Pelican Fly-over!
And while we were at the Vilano Beach Fishing pier, saw this guy flying overhead so of course, had to fire off a bunch of shots
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9331
photos
167
followers
52
following
869% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
5th April 2024 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Bec
ace
A gorgeous close capture of its flight.
April 6th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fab
April 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful. Your pelicans look so different to ours here in Australia.
April 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
