Pelican Fly-over! by rickster549
Pelican Fly-over!

And while we were at the Vilano Beach Fishing pier, saw this guy flying overhead so of course, had to fire off a bunch of shots
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Rick

@rickster549
Bec ace
A gorgeous close capture of its flight.
April 6th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
April 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful. Your pelicans look so different to ours here in Australia.
April 6th, 2024  
