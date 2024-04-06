Sign up
Previous
Photo 3176
Barred Owl Taking a Nap!
He just wouldn't open those eyes. He made a quick turn to the right, which I'm sure the eyes were open, but didn't get that. But as the head turned back, the eyes were closed, once again.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
6th April 2024 12:46pm
Tags
birds-rick365
*lynn
ace
beautiful
April 7th, 2024
