Barred Owl Taking a Nap! by rickster549
Barred Owl Taking a Nap!

He just wouldn't open those eyes. He made a quick turn to the right, which I'm sure the eyes were open, but didn't get that. But as the head turned back, the eyes were closed, once again.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
*lynn ace
beautiful
April 7th, 2024  
