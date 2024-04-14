Sign up
Photo 3184
Osprey Just Floating Up in the Air!
Got this one as it was just trying to almost float up in the air. One of the really windy days that we had.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
3
4
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9361
photos
168
followers
52
following
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
11th April 2024 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Amazing shot! Big fav
April 16th, 2024
*lynn
ace
fabulous! great timing
April 16th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Cool shot.
April 16th, 2024
