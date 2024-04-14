Previous
Osprey Just Floating Up in the Air! by rickster549
Photo 3184

Osprey Just Floating Up in the Air!

Got this one as it was just trying to almost float up in the air. One of the really windy days that we had.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK ace
Amazing shot! Big fav
April 16th, 2024  
*lynn ace
fabulous! great timing
April 16th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Cool shot.
April 16th, 2024  
