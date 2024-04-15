Previous
Mr Osprey Waiting to Fly!
Mr Osprey Waiting to Fly!

Pretty sure mom was down in the nest, as you can just see her tail feathers pointing out past dad.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Rick

@rickster549
amyK ace
Great shot
April 16th, 2024  
