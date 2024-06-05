Was Afraid that the Great Horned Owl Had Moved On!

But was down there this morning and heard it and the mom making a lot of noise. I located the mom, but never could find the baby. So came back late this afternoon in the drizzling rain and as soon as I got out of the car, I started hearing that familiar sound. So walked very fast, covering up the camera and got to where all of the noise was coming from. Saw one of the adults fly off so went after it, but couldn't locate it, so went back to where the other noise was coming from. Kept looking around and finally saw this baby sitting up on an old tree stump, cautiously looking around and I think, looking for mom. So really lucked out to find the baby, as I thought that it had flown across the road and that I wouldn't see it again.