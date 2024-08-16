Tonight's Great Horned Owl!

Had to go find my friend this evening before sunset. Heard it as I was walking the trail, so thought it was going to be an easy shot. Pretty much run to where I thought the noise was coming from but couldn't find it at all. Kept looking and was about to walk away, and just happened to look back up in this one spot, and couldn't believe that I actually saw it. Was starting to get really low light up there, so had to make all kinds of adjustments to get a shot, that I could see. But did get those eyes.