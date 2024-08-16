Previous
Tonight's Great Horned Owl! by rickster549
Photo 3299

Tonight's Great Horned Owl!

Had to go find my friend this evening before sunset. Heard it as I was walking the trail, so thought it was going to be an easy shot. Pretty much run to where I thought the noise was coming from but couldn't find it at all. Kept looking and was about to walk away, and just happened to look back up in this one spot, and couldn't believe that I actually saw it. Was starting to get really low light up there, so had to make all kinds of adjustments to get a shot, that I could see. But did get those eyes.
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
903% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Super shot; you did well despite the low light
August 17th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Perfect light and clarity
August 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise