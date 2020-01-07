Barred Owl Keeping an Eye on Me!

Was walking the trail yesterday and unfortunately, I found the rooster from a couple of days ago, lying dead. Then started hearing several Blue Jays making a lot of noise, just a little ways from where I was, so had to go check that out. And sure enough, there sat the owl up there in the tree. Not sure if you can see it or not, but there is something underneath the owls foot that looked like it had been eating on. Don't know for sure, but I'm almost thinking that the owl might have taken out the rooster. Poor rooster, nature can really be cruel at times.