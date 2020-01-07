Previous
Next
Barred Owl Keeping an Eye on Me! by rickster549
Photo 1421

Barred Owl Keeping an Eye on Me!

Was walking the trail yesterday and unfortunately, I found the rooster from a couple of days ago, lying dead. Then started hearing several Blue Jays making a lot of noise, just a little ways from where I was, so had to go check that out. And sure enough, there sat the owl up there in the tree. Not sure if you can see it or not, but there is something underneath the owls foot that looked like it had been eating on. Don't know for sure, but I'm almost thinking that the owl might have taken out the rooster. Poor rooster, nature can really be cruel at times.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
389% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
A beauty!
January 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise