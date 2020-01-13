Previous
Sulfur Butterfly Out Enjoying the Warm Temps! by rickster549
Photo 1427

Sulfur Butterfly Out Enjoying the Warm Temps!

Was sort of surprised to see a butterfly out, but have actually seen a couple of them. Not just the sulfur, but other kinds. Temps in the 80's has really gotten things confused around here. Plants and animals.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Rick

rickster549
amyK ace
Nice
January 14th, 2020  
