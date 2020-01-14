Sign up
Photo 1428
Seed Pods!
Not sure what they are, but sort of stood out in the open, the way they were.
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4820
photos
136
followers
32
following
391% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th January 2020 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like that there were 3
January 15th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Nice focus
January 15th, 2020
