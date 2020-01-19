Previous
Nest Building Time, Once Again! by rickster549
Nest Building Time, Once Again!

Looks like the Blue Herons have started the task of a new nest. Not sure how they manage to get into such small nest, but somehow they do manage. Should be more coming in real soon to start theirs.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK ace
Cool capture
January 20th, 2020  
