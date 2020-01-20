Sign up
Photo 1434
Bird at the Feeder!
I tried to get out this morning, but wasn't too successful, so just watched out the window of the house as they landed on the feeder. Really got to clean that window.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Tags
birds-rick365
