Photo 1436
Red Shouldered Hawk Keeping an Eye on Me!
This was a drive by in my neighborhood, and was able to stop and get a few shots right out of the car. This guy seemed to be checking me out as I was trying to get the shots.
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4844
photos
136
followers
32
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st January 2020 10:58am
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Checking - but not worried. What a nice detailed shot.
January 23rd, 2020
