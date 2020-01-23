Previous
Today's Osprey! by rickster549
Today's Osprey!

This guy flew around for some time, and then finally decided to land. Wasn't the closest shot, but was within range. Been really cloudy and cool so the skys just aren't showing up blue.
Rick

@rickster549
