Attack by the Goose!

Couldn't believe all of the noise that was going on, while I was at the lake, but two of the geese were attacking two other geese. They would fly over to one of the geese and just drop down on them with a big splash. Then the attacked goose would submerge and try to swim off underwater. And each time it would come up, the other geese would bombard it again. The attacked goose finally got to shore and climbed out and was safe after that. The two attackers stayed in the water doing their bathing action. Strange!!