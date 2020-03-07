Previous
Egret Fly-by! by rickster549
Egret Fly-by!

While watching the geese yesterday, had this guy come flying by, so had to try a couple of shots.
7th March 2020

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details

