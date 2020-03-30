Previous
Bald Eagle at Rest! by rickster549
Bald Eagle at Rest!

Went to my normal pier this morning and saw two eagles sitting around. The other one was just too far to get a really good shot. Wish I had put my shorts on so I could have waded out in the water a little closer.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Rick

@rickster549
