Almost Harmless Black Snake! by rickster549
Photo 1499

Almost Harmless Black Snake!

I say almost harmless, because depending on where it is when I come upon it, makes a big difference. Fortunately, this one was somewhat off of the trail and I spotted it before it spotted me.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Rick

rickster549
