Now, They're Everywhere! by rickster549
Photo 1510

Now, They're Everywhere!

Well, sort of seems like that. Starting to see them quite often, which doesn't hurt my feelings.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Caroline ace
Wonderful detail.
April 12th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Terrific focusing to get those details
April 12th, 2020  
