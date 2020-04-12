Sign up
Doggy on the Water!
This guy was having a ball chasing the sticks that were being thrown out in the river, but it seems to have forgotten the objective of this game. It never brought a stick back to be thrown again. It's owner just had to keep finding new sticks.
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D750
12th April 2020 3:06pm
Milanie
ace
He just wanted to play in the water - they do have such fun.
April 13th, 2020
