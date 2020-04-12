Previous
Doggy on the Water! by rickster549
Photo 1511

Doggy on the Water!

This guy was having a ball chasing the sticks that were being thrown out in the river, but it seems to have forgotten the objective of this game. It never brought a stick back to be thrown again. It's owner just had to keep finding new sticks.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Rick

Milanie ace
He just wanted to play in the water - they do have such fun.
April 13th, 2020  
