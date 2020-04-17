Sign up
Photo 1516
Dragonfly!
Really having to hunt for things these days. Just glad these guys have started coming around.
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5090
photos
136
followers
35
following
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th April 2020 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Tags
dragonflys-rick365
Milanie
ace
I've been darn lucky to find one shot a day (sometimes it was yesterdays!) Always like your dragonflies.
April 18th, 2020
amyK
ace
Super pov and details on this
April 18th, 2020
