Photo 1517
One More Gulf Fritillary Butterfly!
One more from the other day. Just couldn't seem to get the mo-jo to get out today.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5093
photos
136
followers
35
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th April 2020 11:15am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Milanie
ace
I'm sure ready to see a butterfly appear around here - these crazy temperatures I'm sure will keep them away for some time. Nice shot of this fritillary.
April 19th, 2020
