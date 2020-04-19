Previous
Flowers Around the Water Fountain! by rickster549
Flowers Around the Water Fountain!

Pass by these a lot at our recreation center, but have never stopped before. Since no traffic around, decided to stop for a few shots.
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Rick

@rickster549
Rick
