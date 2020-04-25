Sign up
Photo 1524
Magnolia Bloom!
Seeing a lot of blooms, but most of them have fully opened and started dropping leaves.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
5114
photos
138
followers
35
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th April 2020 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-rick365
Milanie
ace
Caught this one at just the right stage. Lovely
April 26th, 2020
