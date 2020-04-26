Previous
More Yellow Flowers! by rickster549
More Yellow Flowers!

Maybe I'll start seeing a different color flower before too long. Seems like all that I see right now are the yellow ones.
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Rick

Milanie ace
That's the dominant color here, too. Nicely focused.
April 27th, 2020  
