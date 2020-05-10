Sign up
Photo 1539
Grasshopper at Sunset!
What do you do while your waiting for sunset. Look for other things to shoot. Just happened to turn and saw this guy hanging on so had to get a couple of shots.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5159
photos
141
followers
35
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th May 2020 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
