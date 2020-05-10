Previous
Grasshopper at Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 1539

Grasshopper at Sunset!

What do you do while your waiting for sunset. Look for other things to shoot. Just happened to turn and saw this guy hanging on so had to get a couple of shots.
10th May 2020

Rick

