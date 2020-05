Bald Eagle at Rest!

Was at my usual pier this morning and watched this guy for some time, never moving. It's quite a ways away, so finally decided to go down and try to wade out a little to get a closer shot. Got down, took off the shoes and socks and rolled up the pants legs and started wading. Got about half way there, and then noticed that it had flown the coop. Wouldn't you know it. At least the water wasn't too cold. Actually felt pretty good.