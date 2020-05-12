Sign up
Photo 1541
Dragonfly!
Lots of these guys out today. Just had to pick one and wait for it to circle around and land again, and then take the shot.
12th May 2020
12th May 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th May 2020 1:47pm
Tags
dragonflys-rick365
