Photo 1550
Today's Dragonfly!
Just happened to see this one while I was walking the trail.
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5192
photos
141
followers
35
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st May 2020 9:52am
Tags
dragonflys-rick365
Anne Pancella
ace
Still waiting to see my first dragonfly this year. It's been so cold and rainy this spring. Nice shot.
May 22nd, 2020
