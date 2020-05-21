Previous
Today's Dragonfly! by rickster549
Photo 1550

Today's Dragonfly!

Just happened to see this one while I was walking the trail.
21st May 2020

Rick

@rickster549
Anne Pancella ace
Still waiting to see my first dragonfly this year. It's been so cold and rainy this spring. Nice shot.
May 22nd, 2020  
