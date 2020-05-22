Sign up
Photo 1551
Old Cypress Knee!
Trying to find something to do while waiting on sunset. Not always the best subjects. Think this was an old cypress knee that has been underwater for a while and has been eaten by a lot of critters.
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Sandi K
Great texture and I love the soft light.
May 23rd, 2020
Milanie
ace
Made an interesting subject though. Like the lighting
May 23rd, 2020
