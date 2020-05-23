Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1552
My Friend Was In His Usual Spot Today!
Always have to check the old log to see if this guy is sunning. And usually, unless the crowd had scared it back into the trunk, it will be laying out, enjoying the sun.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5198
photos
141
followers
35
following
425% complete
View this month »
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
Latest from all albums
1846
1550
1847
1797
1551
1848
1798
1552
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd May 2020 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
He does look as if he is sunbathing
May 24th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Such really nice focusing, lighting and dof.
May 24th, 2020
amyK
ace
Great close up
May 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close