Previous
Next
My Friend Was In His Usual Spot Today! by rickster549
Photo 1552

My Friend Was In His Usual Spot Today!

Always have to check the old log to see if this guy is sunning. And usually, unless the crowd had scared it back into the trunk, it will be laying out, enjoying the sun.
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
425% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
He does look as if he is sunbathing
May 24th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Such really nice focusing, lighting and dof.
May 24th, 2020  
amyK ace
Great close up
May 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise