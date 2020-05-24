Previous
Bloom Shot, Photobombed by the Bee! by rickster549
Photo 1553

Bloom Shot, Photobombed by the Bee!

Was getting a shot of the bloom when the bee flew in.
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Caught him flying in - made a nice shot. Like the different curves of the petals and their creamy color
May 25th, 2020  
